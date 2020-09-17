हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan misses her girl gang, drops a stunning pic with BFFs!

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is missing her friends abroad. The stunner dropped a beautiful picture, posing with her girl gang from New York.

Take a look here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

missingg

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

Suhana Khan is a popular star kid on social media. Her pictures and videos often break the internet. There are various fan pages dedicated to her as curiosity around her movie debut is high amongst followers. 

SRK and Gauri Khan's darling daughter headed to New York University last year where she is studying acting. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England.

Speculation of her making her starry entry into movie business has always been around and now that she is studying acting as a course, looks like very soon the pretty girl will be making her big-screen debut.

She has acted in several plays and also in a short movie. 

 

Suhana Khansuhana khan picsshah rukh khan's daughtersrk daughterGaui Khan
