Suhana Khan shares PICS of journal gifted by dad Shah Rukh Khan, his sweet reaction cannot be missed!

Mumbai: Suhana Khan who is all set to make her debut in Zoya Akhtar`s directorial `The Archies`, the actor shared a picture of journal gifted by her dad SRK on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, Suhana dropped pictures of a journal penned by her dad. The pictures gave a glimpse that it`s an acting journal that a dad gifted to his daughter. Sharing the series of pictures, she wrote, "Tuesday Inspiration".

As soon as the pictures were posted, SRK chimed in the comment section and wrote, "Everything I don`t know of acting I have put it there for you to learn and teach me back, little one". Recently, Suhana wrapped her upcoming movie `The Archies`.

The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics `The Archies` and will be released on OTT giant Netflix. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, `The Archies` is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India.

See the picture shared by Suhana Khan

`The Archies` marks not only the acting debut of Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan`s daughter Suhana but also Amitabh Bachchan`s grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi-Boney Kapoor`s daughter Khushi Kapoor. Yuvraj Menda and Agastya Nanda are also a part of the project.

After wrapping up the film, Zoya also shared a string of images from the sets. The first image is of a clapboard, while the second image is a group photo featuring the entire cast and crew. In the third picture, we can see a cake with The Archies clapboard. In the fourth picture, Zoya, with Agastya, Suhana and others, can be seen cutting the cake.

Suhana reshared Zoya`s post and captioned it, "It`s a wrap." The release date of the film has not been disclosed yet.

Meanwhile, SRK is busy promoting director Siddharth Anand`s next action thriller film `Pathaan` alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Shah Rukh portrays a gun-toting spy with a license to kill in the action-thriller film. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.Makers of `Pathaan` unveiled the first song `Besharam Rang` on Monday which got massive responses from the audience.

While several liked the peppy track, there were also a few who found `Besharam Rang` objectionable over the use of saffron and green costumes. Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan will be also seen in south director Atlee`s upcoming action thriller film `Jawan` and director Rajkumar Hirani`s next film `Dunki` opposite Taapsee Pannu.