Suhana Khan sings ‘Dhime Dhime’ for BFF Ananya Panday in trending video

New Delhi: Every so often, photo and videos of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan takes over the internet and goes crazy viral. Now, Suhana is trending for an old video of her partying with friends and singing the ‘Dheeme Dheeme’ song from ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, picturised on her BFF Ananya Panday.

The video, initially shared by one of Suhana’s friends on her birthday in May, has been collated by a fan club. It has sent the internet into a meltdown, because of Suhana. The clip shows Suhana and her friend grooving to ‘Dheeme Dheeme’ playing in the background and they later lip-sync too.

“Happy birthday, Su! To many more crazier times! Special duet for Ananya Panday,” read the caption for the post.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, as Suhana turned 20 on May 22, Ananya had shared a special post for her and said, “The two things I miss the most - the great outdoors and SUHANA!!! Happy 20th birthday, Sue. But you will be my little baby forever.”

Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya Kapoor have a close-knit group. They have been friends since childhood. When in Mumbai, the BFFs are often spotted hanging out together.

Suhana too aspires to be an actress, SRK had revealed earlier. She studies in New York.