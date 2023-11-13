Suhana Khan Spells Elegance In Beige Sequence Saree As She Wishes Fans On Diwali, Pics Inside

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Kapoor's daughter Suhana Khan is making headlines nowadays as her debut film 'The Archies' is all set to release on Netflix. The actress grabbed netizens' attention as she dropped sizzling pictures of herself on Diwali looking absolutely gorgeous in a beige shimmer saree.

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Suhana sent out the season's greetings dressed in a gorgeous sequin saree. She took a series of her stunning pictures on social media and wrote in the caption, "Happpy Diwali" The actress looked absolutely beautiful as she donned subtle makeup and left her locks loose.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. Her celeb pal Shanaya Kapoor also wrote, "Wowwwww"

Dating rumours of Suhana and Agastya make rounds on social media. The rumours of the two dating started when their picture from a vacation went viral on social media. Also, Suhana shared a cosy picture of herself with Agastya on his birthday writing 'Birthday Boy' with a red heart emoji.

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina and Mihir Ahuja will be making their debut in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'. The film is set for release on Netflix on December 7th, 2023. The film marks not only the acting debut of and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana but also Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi-Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

