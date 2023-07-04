Suhana Khan Spotted On Movie Night With Bestie Shanaya Kapoor, Her Brother Jahaan - Watch

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and her BFF Shanaya Kapoor stepped out for a movie night on Monday. The star kids were spotted by the shutterbugs as they stepped out of a theatre after catching a movie. Also accompanied by them was Shanaya's brother Jahaan Kapoor. Shanaya and Jahaan are children of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor.

SUHANA KHAN'S MOVIE NIGHT WITH BFF SHANAYA KAPOOR, JAHAAN KAPOOR

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Suhana, Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor were seen exiting a theatre in Mumbai. The trio headed towards a car without posing for the paparazzi. While Shanaya sat at the front of the vehicle, Suhana took the back seat. Both Shanaya and Suhana were seen in casuals. While Shanaya wore a white t-shirt, denim and white sneakers, and carried a maroon bag, Suhana opted for a black T-shirt, olive green pants and black sandals. Jahaan too opted for a casual outfit, a black T-shirt and pants.

Suhana loves to hang out with her pals. A few days back, she was seen celebrating Mihir Ahuja's birthday party, along with Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda and Mihir Ahuja.

Speaking of Suhana Khan, she is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar's romantic teenage musical drama 'The Archies'. The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics 'The Archies' and will release on Netflix this year. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, The Archies is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India.

The film will also mark the debut of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor andAmitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. Yuvraj Menda, Dot, Vedang Raina, and Mihir Ahuja will also make their debut with the film.

On the other hand, Shanaya will make her acting debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's 'Bedhadak'. The film also stars Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada in lead roles. In March 2022, she announced the news on her Instagram handle and unveiled her first look from the film. More details about the film is currently under wraps.