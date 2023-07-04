Manisha Rani Forcibly Kisses Abdu Rozik In Bigg Boss OTT 2, Urfi Javed Objects

New Delhi: Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik, who recently entered the Bigg Boss OTT house as a guest, was asked to shoot short videos with some contestants of his choice. While he was making a reel with Manisha Rani inside a jacuzzi, Abdu apparently got uncomfirtable with her planting multiple kisses on him.

MANISHA RANI FORCIBLY KISSES ABDU ROZIK

Abdu and Manisha danced together while the singer sang his famous song 'You Very Chalak Bro'. However, during the task, Manisha forcibly kissed Abdu and even asked him to kiss her in return. However, Abdu looked uncomfortable with her act and was seen moving his face away. He was also seen stopping his song mid-way and repeatedly telling the Bigg Boss, 'I'm Done'. A video of Manisha and Abdu from the reel making task has now gone viral on the internet, and has drawn reaction from the viewers. The incident has left several disappointed and furious.



URFI JAVED LASHES OUT AT MANISHA RANI

Internet sensation Urfi Javed, who was seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 1, also reacted to the viral video and blasted Manisha Rani for deliberately kissing Abdu. She shared a grab of the video on her Instagram story and wrote, "This was so comfortable to watch. Why was she forcibly kissing him? He’s not a kid. Boundaries people."

It is to be noted that Manisha Rani has emerged as one of the strongest contestants of the second season of 'Bigg Boss OTT'. She has managed to win thousands of hearts with her honest and unfiltered attitude.

Meanwhile, this is not the first incident when Abdu found himself in an uncomfortable situation in the Bigg Boss house. Earlier, in Bigg Boss 16, Tina Dutta was seen forcibly hugging and kissing the famous singer and making him feel uncomfortable.

Contestants who are seen in the house Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus Broacha, Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz.