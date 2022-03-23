Suhana Khan spotted with her mystery friend in car, hides face from paps - PICS

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's darling daughter Suhana has a massive fan following on social media. She is a popular star kid and has several fan pages dedicated to her online. Recently, she tried to hide her face from being papped as her car drove out of Mannat.

Suhana was accompanied by a mystery friend in the car as he too hid his face from the prying cameras. Suhana Khan wore a checkered shirt with her hair tied up. Looks like the star kid and her friend didn't wish to be clicked at that point and that explains why they were hiding their faces from the shutterbugs.

(Pic Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

SRK and Gauri Khan's darling daughter Suhana Khan headed to New York University in 2019 where she studied acting. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England.

Speculation of her making her starry entry into the movie business has always been around and now that she is studying acting as a course, looks like very soon the pretty girl will be making her big-screen debut. She has acted in several plays and also in a short movie.

The buzz however is strong that she will be making her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s Hindi adaptation of popular comic Archie along with Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. But no formal announcement has been made so far.