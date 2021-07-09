हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan strikes a 'golden' pose in new Insta post, Shanaya Kapoor reacts!

On Friday (July 9), Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan posted a gorgeous picture on social media in which the afternoon golden glow falls on Suhana, as she holds a faraway look in her eyes.

Pic courtesy: Instagram/Suhana Khan

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is quite the 'golden girl' in her Friday post on Instagram.

In a gorgeous picture she posted on social media, the afternoon golden glow falls on Suhana, as she holds a faraway look in her eyes. She is dressed in a fitted strappy top paired with faux leather pants, and has her lustrous locks open.

 

Suhana captioned the image with a couple of face emojis.

Her best friend Shanaya Kapoor, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut, commented on the picture, saying: "Are u real."

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dropped two love emojis.

