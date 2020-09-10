हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan tries glam make-up look, breaks the internet with a glowing selfie!

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is a popular star kid on social media. Her pictures and videos often break the internet. There are various fan pages dedicated to her as curiosity around her movie debut is high amongst followers. 

Suhana Khan tries glam make-up look, breaks the internet with a glowing selfie!

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is a popular star kid on social media. Her pictures and videos often break the internet. There are various fan pages dedicated to her as curiosity around her movie debut is high amongst followers. 

Suhana Khan shared a glamourous make-up selfie on Instagram and put it up as her story. Take a look at the grab: 

Her glowing make-up selfie shows she's probably prepping up to enter the world of showbiz. 

SRK and Gauri Khan's darling daughter headed to New York University last year where she is studying acting. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England.

Speculation of her making her starry entry into movie business has always been around and now that she is studying acting as a course, looks like very soon the pretty girl will be making her big-screen debut.

She has acted in several plays and also in a short movie. 

 

