Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan wishes baby brother AbRam on his birthday with an adorable throwback video

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, who is currently in New York studying acting, took to her Instagram on Thursday (May 27) to wish her little brother AbRam Khan on his birthday.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, who is currently in New York studying acting, took to her Instagram on Thursday (May 27) to wish her little brother AbRam Khan on his birthday.

In the adorable throwback video posted by Suhana on her Instagram stories, AbrRam and herself can be seen chilling by the pool, where the little munchkin fondly gives a kiss on Suhana’s cheek. Suhana wrote on her video, ‘birthdayboy’ and accompanied it with an about to cry emoji.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s youngest child AbRam turns eight years old today.

Earlier, Suhana celebrated her birthday on May 22. Bestfriends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor took their Instagram handles to wish Suhana.

Gauri Khan also took to her Instagram account to wish her daughter for her birthday. “Happy birthday.... you are loved today , tomorrow and always,” Gauri captioned her Instagram post featuring Suhana in a short black dress with white polka dots.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

Suhana already enjoys fame and has more than a million followers on her Instagram. The star kid plans to follow the footsteps of her father and enter the entertainment industry. Suhana has already been part of plays and short movies.

