Suhana Khan's FIRST reaction to brother Aryan Khan's arrest in drugs case goes viral!

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested in a cruise party drugs scandal on October 3, 2021. Ever since Bollywood has been pouring unconditional support to the Khan family either on social media or with personal visits to Mannat in Mumbai.

The latest one to extend support happens to be Hrithik Roshan, who wrote a long open letter to Aryan Khan during these tough times for the young lad. His special note to the star kid got a 'like' reaction from his sister Suhana Khan.

Suhana Khan, who is younger than Aryan, liked Hrithik's post, giving her first-ever reaction to the whole controversy.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan and seven other accused in the case were remanded in 14-day judicial custody by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R M Nerlikar on October 8, who rejected the Narcotics Control Bureau's plea for their further custody for interrogation, reports PTI.

While Aryan, along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, was arrested on Sunday following a raid by the NCB on the ship off the Mumbai coast, Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra and Vikrant Chhokar were arrested the following day.

Opposing the NCB's remand extension plea, Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said his client was not connected with any of the other accused.