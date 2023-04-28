Suhana Khan's Latest Pic In A Sexy White Bikini Set Raises The Summer Heat

New Delhi: Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's darling daughter Suhana has already taken her baby steps into the showbiz world. Besides her big screen debut in Zoya Akhtar's film this year, the stunner was announced as one of the brand ambassadors of the beauty brand Maybelline at a gala event in Mumbai a few days back. Suhana is a popular star kid with a 3.7 million follower reach on Instagram alone. And this is even before her official debut on-screen, imagine the craze around her.

SUHANA KHAN BIKINI PIC

Suhana Khan recently dropped a sensational photo from her picturesque beach vacay of hers in a stunning white bikini set. Looking at the pristine water, Suhana can be seen enjoying her time getting some sunlight. Take a look here:

It's a perfect day on the beach. pic.twitter.com/eo13Qe9lKC April 27, 2023

SUHANA KHAN BOLLYWOOD DEBUT

On the work front, Suhana will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film ‘The Archies’. The highly anticipated film marks the debut of star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, along with Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. The film has been produced by Tiger Baby Films, Graphic India and Archies Comics. The film will release this year on Netflix.

Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the project, which Akhtar and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti are producing under their banner Tiger Baby.

Suhana in her first-ever speech made on stage as a Maybelline brand ambassador said, "Hi everyone. I am so excited to be here and see you guys again. We had such a good time filming. So I'm just really excited to be here and I can't wait for you guys to see everything we have filmed. It's an honour to be a brand ambassador for Maybelline after hoarding so many of their iconic products, especially their mascaras are amazing. But, yeah I am just super excited and happy to be a part of this brand and I can't wait to make it shine with all of you."