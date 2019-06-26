close

Sujoy Ghosh's 'Typewriter' to premiere on July 19

The series promises to be a binge-worthy ride of the chronicles surrounding the haunted Bardez Villa, read a statement.

New Delhi: "Typewriter", a mystery thriller series directed by Sujoy Ghosh, will premiere on streaming giant Netflix on July 19.

The five-episode series revolves around a haunted house in Goa and a group of young, wannabe ghost busters determined to capture the spirit that plagues a notorious home in their neighbourhood.

When a new family moves into the haunted home, the crew finds it difficult to balance the demands of school and chores with the renewed urgency to solve the mystery. What follows is the story of how these 5 kids try to capture the ghost of Bardez Villa, all the while balancing school and staying out of trouble.

Shot on location in Goa, the film features Paulami Ghosh, Samir Kochar and Purab Kohli in lead roles, and Arna Sharma as Sam, Aaryansh Malviya as Nick, Milkail Gandhi as Gablu, and Palash Kamble as Bunty -- the ghost busters.

 

