Sukesh Chandrasekhar defends Jacqueline Fernandez, says 'stop projecting her in bad light, gifts were out of love'

NEW DELHI: Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has issued an alleged letter to the media through his lawyer expressing his displeasure over intimate pictures of him and Jacqueline Fernandez being leaked in the public. Several photographs of Jacqueline and Sukesh have been circulated on the internet in the last few months. The actress has also been facing a probe by Enforcement Directorate into the Rs 200 crore money laundering case.

While Jaqueline has denied dating Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the conman once again confirmed in the letter that they were in a relationship, which did not involve any financial expectations. He stated that the gifts he gave to her were from 'legitimate earnings' and were given 'out of love' and it was no 'big deal'. He appealed to not portray the actress in a bad light as his presents to her.

As per TOI, in the letter addressed to the media, Sukesh wrote: "It's really sad and disturbing to see private pictures being circulated, which I have got to know through news the whole of last week. It's a complete violation of one's privacy and personal space. As I have mentioned before I and Jacqueline were in a relationship. Seeing each other and the relationship was not based on any kind of monetary benefits like the way its projected, commented and trolled in a bad light. The relationship has lots of love and respect for each other without any expectations. Kindly requesting everyone to stop projecting her in a bad way, as it's not easy on her, who has only loved without expecting anything. I have mentioned before that she has no involvement in the ongoing money-laundering case."

"I have gifted her things and done things for her family, are normal things one would do for his loved one in a relationship. It's personal, I don't understand why its being bade such a big deal. At the same time, I would like to again certain that none of this was "proceedings of so called crime". It's all from legitimate earnings and the same would be proved in the court of law very soon."

"I kindly request everyone to stop looking at this a wrong way and insist please show her lots of love and support as she is not wrong in any way except loving without any expectations," he concluded.

It was reported that Jacqueline received gifts worth a whopping Rs 10 crore from multi-millionaire conman Sukesh. The gifts included a horse worth Rs 52 lakh, four Persian cats with each costing Rs 9 lakh, among others. She also received two pairs of diamond earrings, two Hermes bracelets, three Birkin bags and a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes.

It can be recalled that several cosy moments between Jacqueline and conman Sukesh had surfaced on the internet following which the actress issued a statement requesting media for privacy and to not circulate those images. The actress clearly stated that it intruded her privacy and personal space. Jacqueline also stated in her Instagram note about going through a 'rough patch'.

On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in the horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police' alongside Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautam. Her upcoming projects include 'Attack', Kannada action-thriller 'Vikrant Rona', 'Bachchan Panday', 'Cirkus' and 'Ram Setu'.

Live TV