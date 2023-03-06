topStoriesenglish2580680
Sukesh Chandrasekhar Sends Holi Message To Jacqueline Fernandez, Says 'Will Go To Any Extent For You'

Sukesh Chandrashekhar was arrested for duping former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh's wife by posing as the Union home and law secretaries and extorting over Rs 200 crore.

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 11:53 PM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi: Arrested alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Monday, in a letter, extended his greetings to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on the occasion of Holi, but, rather in a 'personal way'.

"I wish the most fantastic human, the amazing, my ever-beautiful Jacqueline, a very Happy Holi. On this day, festival of colours, I promise you, the colours which faded or disappeared will be brought back to you, a 100x folds," Sukesh wrote in his letter, released through his advocate.

"This year in full jazzy and brightness, my style. I will make sure of that and its my responsibility. You know I will got to all extent, for you my baby girl," he wrote.

"I love you my baby, stay smiling. You know well what you mean to me and how much you mean to me. Love you my princess, miss you loads, my bee. My bomma. My love. My Jackie," he added in his letter.

Sukesh has in the past wished the actor on Valentine's Day while he was being produced before the court. Fernandez has turned witness against him in an EOW case.

Jacqueline has been accused of enjoying over Rs 7 crore in proceeds of crime from Sukesh. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that Sukesh funded this by extorting Rs 217 crore from Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis promoter, Shivinder Singh.

During a hearing of the Rs 200 crore extortion case at Delhi's Patiala Court, Sukesh Chandrashekhar said Jacqueline Fernandez was not involved in the scam and that she need not worry as he was there to 'protect her.' On the other hand, Jacqueline maintained that the conman has made her life hell and ruined her career and livelihood.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar was arrested for duping former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh's wife by posing as the Union home and law secretaries and extorting over Rs 200 crore.

