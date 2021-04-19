Sumitra Bhave, National Award Winner and Marathi filmmaker, leaves behind rich legacy of films!

New Delhi: In a tragic turn of events, noted Marathi filmmaker and National Award Winner Sumitra Bhave breathed her last on Monday (April 19, 2021). According to reports,

the acclaimed filmmaker passed away at the age of 78, due to health issues. However, an official statement hasn't been released yet.

Bhave, an exemplary filmmaker, leaves behind a legacy of socially conscious films that made audiences contemplate real-world issues. She won several National Awards for her films as well.

Before starting out as a director, she was a professor at the Karve Institute of Social Service, Pune for 10 years. Later, she shifted to Mumbai and worked as a Project Manager for Community Aid and Sponsorship Program.

She also worked as a Marathi language newsreader with All India Radio, New Delhi.

Sumitra Bhave's most notable works

Bhave made her directorial debut with the film 'Bai' which told the story of a woman living in the slums and fighting to survive. The short film was highly praised and

received the National Film Award for Best Non-Feature Film on Family Welfare at the 33rd National Film Awards.

Critics were in awe of the realistic portrayal of the plight of the poor in her film, as well as the portrayal of an independent woman which was rare at the time.

Bhave's second film 'Paani', released in 1987, also won a National Film Award for the Best Educational / Motivational / Instructional Film at the 35th National Film Awards.

The talented director went on to make a series of short films after her first two hits such as - Mukti, Chakori, Three Faces of Tomorrow, Laha, Vaastupurush, Kaasav, Samhita, Astu and Devrai.

She is also said to be one of the people who changed the landscape of Marathi cinema.

For her immense contribution to the Marathi cinematic world and literature, Bhave was bestowed with a Chitra Ratna Puraskar and Kamdhenu Award.