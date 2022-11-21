Suniel Shetty launches men’s jewellery brand MetaMan on International Men’s Day

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty launched exclusive men’s jewellery brand, MetaMan on International Men’s Day along with its debut collection, that represents a blend of natural ruggedness and new-age sophistication.

Historically, Kings and their royalties in India were adorning jewellery irrespective of gender to symbolise their position in society. The brand MetaMan symbolises ‘Metal for Man’ as the next accessory that gives the taste of elegance and simplicity to Indian men. The company has reinstated this tradition in order to honour Indian men through the expression of jewellery. Suniel Shetty is the founding mentor of the company that takes care of men’s jewellery needs.

MetaMan has also raised USD 1mn in seed funding which saw participation from 9 unicorn founders and several other successful business entrepreneurs including Nikhil Kamath (Zerodha), Prashanth Prakash (Accel Partners), Gaurav Singh Kushwaha (BlueStone), as well as cricketers KL Rahul and Robin Uthappa.

Speaking on the launch of MetaMan, the Founding Mentor Suniel Shetty says, “Through the launch of MetaMan brand, we are celebrating the return of our own men's jewellery culture. Indian traditions were once a symbol of holding the best artistry; where Indian men taught the entire world how to adorn any jewellery and became a trendsetter. Now, it’s time for India to own men's jewellery brand that celebrates culture with style and sophistication. So, the MetaMan.”

The collection has been done by designer Pallavi Foley, known for her passionate designs that are captivating and refreshing in this modern age.

Anil Shetty, the founder of MetaMan adds, “At MetaMan, we aim to accessorise evolved men through our contemporary designs. We believe men’s jewellery culture is not an alien thought but a forgotten one in India. We are now seeing Gen Z and Millennials bringing back this trend with style. This International Men’s Day, we are launching MetaMan with 20 unique designs but will have 150 designs in the next three months.”