Suniel Shetty slams report about Athiya, KL Rahul’s 2022 wedding: ‘Unsure whether to be pained or amused’

New Delhi: For past few days rumours have been rife that Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty and son Ahan Shetty are all set to tie the knot with their respective partners this year.

Now, the actor-father has shunned all the reports on Friday evening after reading an article in a leading daily and also tweeted about the same.

He took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, “Saw this article by

@Bollyhungama

& unsure whether to be pained or amused. Can’t understand the need to ‘scoop’ before verifying any facts at all. This type of irresponsible reportage is what dents the credibility of journalism. ComeOn #bollywoodhungama you’re better than this..”

Saw this article by @Bollyhungama & unsure whether to be be pained or amused. Can’t understand the need to ‘scoop’ before verifying any facts at all. This type of irresponsible reportage is what dents the credibility of journalism. ComeOn #bollywoodhungama you’re better than this https://t.co/kGzgS0qd8j — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) January 21, 2022

For the unversed, Athiya Shetty is reportedly dating cricketer KL Rahul and the duo is often spotted together and also share pictures with each other on their social media accounts. But none of them have officially confirmed their relationship.

While on the other hand, Athiya’s brother Ahan has been dating for Tania Shroff for almost a decade now. The two have made their relationship official as they are often papped together.