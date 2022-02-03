Sunil Grover to be discharged today, recovering well from his heart surgery

Mumbai: Actor-comedian Sunil Grover recently underwent heart surgery in Mumbai`s Asian Heart Institute. The comedian, who rose to fame after playing the roles of Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati on `The Kapil Sharma Show`, is now recovering. The hospital authorities recently said that the actor will be discharged today.

On Wednesday, actor-writer-producer Simi Garewal took to Twitter to share her concern over his health and extended her well wishes to the actor.

She wrote, "Am shocked that @WhoSunilGrover has had heart surgery. Filling our hearts with laughter & joy..at the cost of his own. I pray he recovers fast. He has a formidable talent..& I`m a huge fan!!"

According to several reports, Sunil Grover got admitted to the hospital for a blockage in his heart. The actor-comedian is a well-known figure in the television industry, having appeared on shows such as `Comedy Nights With Kapil` and `The Kapil Sharma Show`.

He has also featured in `Kanpur Wale Khuranas` and `Gangs Of Filmistaan` after becoming a household name.

Apart from his stint on television, he was recently seen in `Bharat`, `Pataakha`, `Tandav`, and `Sunflower` among others that garnered him immense appreciation.

He has previously also appeared in a few films, including Aamir Khan`s 2008 hit movie `Ghajini`, Akshay Kumar`s `Gabbar Is Back`, and `The Legend of Bhagat Singh`.