Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol's heartwarming posts on their ‘Maa’ Prakash Kaur’s birthday is unmissable!

New Delhi: On the occasion of veteran actor, Dharmendra’s first wife Prakash Kaur’s birthday (September 1), their sons – Sunny and Bobby Deol wished their beloved mother in their own unique way.

Sharing a picture with their mother on their respective social media handle, both the Deol brothers wished their mother on her special day.

Sharing a picture on his Instagram, Sunny wrote, “Happy Birthday Mama. #mama.”

While on the other hand, Bobby wrote, “Happy Birthday MAA love you.”

In both the pictures, the mother-son duo can be seen happily posing for the camera.

For the unversed, Dharmendra got married to Prakash Kaur in 1954 and are proud parents of two sons - Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and two daughters - Vijeeta and Ajeeta respectively. Later, after entering into the showbiz industry, Dharmendra married Hema Malini after reportedly converting to Islam to stay married to his first wife without having to get a divorce. The couple has two daughters- Esha and Ahana Deol.

Dharmendra is best known for films like – Sholay, Apne, Dharam Veer, Seeta aur Geeta, Gadar, Ghayal and Yamla Pagla Deewana among others.