Sunny Deol, Dimple Kapadia, Amrita Singh Spotted Exiting Juhu Building, Is New Film On The Cards?

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has been basking in the success of his latest release 'Gadar 2', which has created a havoc on the Box Office. The film, which is a sequel to 2001 blockbuster, has went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of the Hindi cinema and is inching towards the Rs 500 crore club. On Tuesday evening, Sunny was spotted by the camerapersons in Mumbai. Reportedly, Dimple Kapadia and Amrita Singh were also at the same venue.

A group of paparazzi present on location clicked them, although separately. While Amrita and Dimple were spotted exiting the building in the same car, Sunny was clicked solo. As soon as the videos of the actors exiting the building surfaced on the internet, fans started speculating if they are in talks for a project.

Take a look at the videos of Sunny Deol, Dimple Kapadia and Amrita Singh exiting a building in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.



Last week, Dimple Kapadia was seen exiting the Gaiety-Galaxy in Mumbai, apparently after watching Sunny Deol's Gadar 2: Ek Katha'. The veteran actress was seen wearing an oversized white shirt, black pants, and a bucket hat. She also wore sneakers and carried a bag. As soon as she exited the cinema hall, she was surrounded by the paparazzi. Dimple, however, did not pose for the camerapersons and immediately got inside her car. She also lifted her hand over her head when the paparazzi gathered near her.

Dimple was once rumoured to be in a relationship with Sunny Deol. The two worked together in several films including 'Aag Ka Gola', 'Manzil Manzil' and 'Narsimha'. In 2017, during an interview with Yahoo, Sunny Deol's Amrita Singh spoke about their relationship and said, "I think she's having her cake and eating it too. She’s got nothing to lose and most importantly, she’s got her guy where she wants him. So what if it’s not heading anywhere? When you’ve already lived a life, you are happy with a relationship that’s at status quo."

Dimple Kapadia was previously married to late actor Rajesh Khanna, with whom she has two daughters, Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna. Sunny tied the knot with Pooja Deol in 1984. He is father to two children, Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol.