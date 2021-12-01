Sunny Deol recalls son Karan's reaction on dad's romantic scene with Juhi Chawla

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol reveals how his son Karan Deol started crying when he saw his father hugging Juhi Chawla in a romantic scene, back when Karan was a little kid.

Sunny appeared on the 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as a special guest to support his son Karan Deol, who came to promote his movie 'Velle', along with Visshesh Tiwari and Savant Singh Premi.

During the show, host Kapil Sharma asked how comfortable he is in doing romantic scenes in front of his father Dharmendra and his son Karan Deol. Sunny recalls an incident when his son started crying after watching him do a romantic scene.

Sunny says how Karan reacted while looking at him doing some intimate scenes with Juhi, "He (Karan Deol) was an infant when I was shooting for a film with Juhi Chawla. So, in one scene I hug her and all that. It was a song sequence. He was behind me, in my cousin`s arms. So during that scene he started to cry loudly."

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

