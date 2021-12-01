हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol recalls son Karan's reaction on dad's romantic scene with Juhi Chawla

Comedian Kapil Sharma asked actor Sunny Deol how comfortable he is in doing romantic scenes in front of his father Dharmendra and his son Karan Deol. Sunny recalls an incident when his son started crying after watching him do a romantic scene.

Sunny Deol recalls son Karan&#039;s reaction on dad&#039;s romantic scene with Juhi Chawla

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol reveals how his son Karan Deol started crying when he saw his father hugging Juhi Chawla in a romantic scene, back when Karan was a little kid.

Sunny appeared on the 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as a special guest to support his son Karan Deol, who came to promote his movie 'Velle', along with Visshesh Tiwari and Savant Singh Premi.

During the show, host Kapil Sharma asked how comfortable he is in doing romantic scenes in front of his father Dharmendra and his son Karan Deol. Sunny recalls an incident when his son started crying after watching him do a romantic scene.

Sunny says how Karan reacted while looking at him doing some intimate scenes with Juhi, "He (Karan Deol) was an infant when I was shooting for a film with Juhi Chawla. So, in one scene I hug her and all that. It was a song sequence. He was behind me, in my cousin`s arms. So during that scene he started to cry loudly."

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sunny DeolKaran DeolJuhi ChawlaThe Kapil Sharma ShowVelleBollywood
Next
Story

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Secret codes for guests attending their special day!

Must Watch

PT8M55S

DNA: Mount Everest will become Mount Radhanath Sikdar