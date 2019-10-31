close

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone cancels musical performance over payment issues

Sunny was set to perform in the show, that would be held in Ahmedabad from November 8-10.

Sunny Leone cancels musical performance over payment issues

Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone has decided not to perform in a musical show called "Abhimanyu" after facing defaults in payments.

The show was choreographed and conceptualised by Kathak maestro Sandeep Mahavir.

According to a source, "Mr Sandeep Mahavir has defaulted in the same and the cheques have been dishonoured."

"This is to bring to notice to all her fans and audience that she would not be performing in 'Abhimanyu'," the source added.

Sunny was set to perform in the show, that would be held in Ahmedabad from November 8-10.

 

