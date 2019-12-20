हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone: Don't be quiet about workplace harassment

The video highlights why it is important to speak up and not stay silent if someone is trying to use powerful position to exploit someone.

Sunny Leone: Don't be quiet about workplace harassment
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone understands workplace harassment is difficult to deal with, but feels one needs to step up and address it.

"Workplace harassment is difficult to deal with but you don't have to be quiet. Find yourself a supportive boss," Leone posted on Instagram along with a video addressing the issue.

The video highlights why it is important to speak up and not stay silent if someone is trying to use powerful position to exploit someone.

It is in sync with the message of her upcoming web series "Ragini MMS Returns Season 2", which throws light on the importance of consent while getting intimate with a horror story. She has a cameo as a paranormal expert in the series.

On the Bollywood front, the 38-year-old has been roped in for a horror-comedy called "Coca Cola". She also forayed into the southern film industry with movies like "Rangeela" and "Veeramadevi".

"Nothing is tough when you enjoy doing it or are passionate about the same. South industry will definitely help me grow. Being able to learn about a new culture is something that I like and enjoy a lot," Sunny had told IANS in the past.

 

Sunny LeoneSunny Leone movies
