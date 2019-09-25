close

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone looks scary while Mandana Karimi turns up the heat in these on-location shoot stills—Photos

Sunny Leone looks scary while Mandana Karimi turns up the heat in these on-location shoot stills—Photos
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Sunny Leone and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Mandana Karimi have joined forces for an upcoming horror-comedy titled 'Coca Cola'. The two gorgeous women were recently spotted shooting on-location in Film City, Mumbai.

While Sunny donned a horror and spooky look, Mandana raised the hotness quotient in her ripped denim shorts and white tube top paired with a black shrug.

Check out photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The two ladies were busy shooting for 'Coca Cola' while paps on duty managed to click a few pictures.

Mandana will be seen playing a role with grey shades. The film is directed by Prasad Tatikeni. It will be produced by Mahendra Dhariwal, Paramdeep Singh Sandhu and Chirag Dhariwal respectively.

Mandana and Sunny share their 'Bigg Boss' connection as they both were participants on the show although in different seasons.

The Iranian beauty has previously featured in movies like 'Roy', 'Bhaag Johnny', 'Main Aur Charles' and 'Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3'.

 

