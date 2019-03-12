Sunny Leone meets special kids, creates awareness about aqua therapy—See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone recently visited the ADAPT (formerly Spastic Society) and met children with special needs. She spent quality time with the kids who were elated to see their favourite star interact with them.

Sunny was there to create awareness about the benefits of aquatic therapy for kids with special needs and senior citizens. She took to her Instagram and shared pictures as well. She wrote: “The real princess who stole my heart today! @princess_241104 and the woman to make this possible @dr.priyanka.b @babyscastle Had such a lovely time trying to bring awareness to aqua therapy for special needs children and senior citizens.”

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

On the work front, Sunny will be seen making her Mollywood debut with 'Rangeela'. The comedy-drama is directed by Santhosh Nair and will also have a special dance number featuring the actress.

The movie stars Suraj Venjaramoodu and Salim Kumar in lead roles whereas Hareesh Kanaran, Aju Varghese and Ramesh Pisharody play pivotal parts. The venture is backed by Jayalal Menon under his production banner Backwater Studios and co-produced under Fairytale Productions.