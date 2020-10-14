हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone pens note for daughter Nisha on her 5th birthday

Nisha was adopted by Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber in 2017. 

Sunny Leone pens note for daughter Nisha on her 5th birthday
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@sunnyleone

Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone has posted a note for daughter Nisha on her fifth birthday on Wednesday.

"Happy Birthday to my sweet angel Nisha Kaur Weber. You were the light in our lives the second we found out you were going to be our baby girl. I can't believe you are going to be 5! You are smart, thoughtful, loving, caring, always take of your brothers, and most of all our gift from God," Sunny wrote on Instagram along with a photo and a video photos of a pair of hands holding a yellow rose.

"I hope with your love maybe we can change one person at a time to be a better human being. We've reached a point in our lives where a lot of people have become more evil than kind. I hope we can come to a point of balance and peace again where love outshines hate, kindness weighs more the hate and where being a good human being is a standard we all expect our children to be. You and all the children out there are the future of the world," she added.

Sunny pledged to her daughter that she would try "my best to spread your message and restore the kindness we all so desperately need back in our lives".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Birthday to my sweet angel Nisha Kaur Weber. You were the light in our lives the second we found out you were going to be our baby girl. I can’t believe you are going to be 5! You are smart, thoughtful, loving, caring, always take of your brothers, and most of all our gift from God. I hope with your love maybe we can change one person at a time to be a better human being. We’ve reached a point in our lives where a lot of people have become more evil then kind. I hope we can come to a point of balance and peace again where love outshines hate, kindness weighs more the hate and where being a good human being is a standard we all expect our children to be. You and all the children out there are the future of the world. For your birthday I pledge to you to try my best to spread your message and restore the kindness we all so desperately need back in our lives. I love you Nisha Kaur and Happy Birthday! #childrenunited #girlpower #nishasbday

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

Nisha was adopted by Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber. The couple is also parents to sons Noah and Asher.

 

Tags:
Sunny LeoneDaniel WeberSunny Leone and Daniel Webersunny leone daughter nisha
Next
Story

Namrata Shirodkar expresses concern over Hyderabad rains
  • 72,39,389Confirmed
  • 1,10,586Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,75,44,120Confirmed
  • 10,77,082Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M23S

Video: Militant Dalit and Muslim forces gaining strength in India, reveals NIA probe in Bhima Koregoan case