Sunny Leone Prefers Hot Yoga Because Of This Legit Reason

Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone, who recently made waves at the Cannes Film Festival with the premiere of her upcoming film 'Kennedy', has opened up about her Yoga routine on the International Day of Yoga on Wednesday.

She said that she likes to include Yoga in her fitness programme as it helps to cleanse the body of all harmful toxins.

The actress, who started her journey in Indian showbiz after appearing on 'Bigg Boss' Season 5, spoke about her Yoga routine, as she said, "Whenever I do yoga, I opt for Hot yoga. The reason I love hot yoga is that it releases toxins from almost every organ in my body on top of strengthening and toning my muscles".

She also shared her opinion about mindfulness which is closely linked with Yoga, and how it's important in current times, "In current times being mindful is so important not just for ourselves but being mindful for everything and everyone around us".

Meanwhile, on the work front Sunny will be soon seen in 'Kennedy' which has been directed by the poster boy of Indian noir - Anurag Kashyap. She will share the screen with Rahul Bhat and Abhilash Thapliyal in the film.