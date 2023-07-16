trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636043
Sunny Leone Reveals THIS About Her Vacation Style - Watch

Taking to Instagram, Sunny treated fans to a video from her Dubai diaries on Saturday.

Last Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 12:12 AM IST|Source: ANI

Sunny Leone Reveals THIS About Her Vacation Style - Watch Pic Courtesy: ANI

Mumbai: Sunny Leone who is currently in Dubai, shared a video of her favourite thing to do on her vacation. Taking to Instagram, Sunny treated fans to a video from her Dubai diaries on Saturday. In the video, she can be seen skating in the skating rink. She captioned the post, “My favourite thing to do ever!!”

She wore a yellow spaghetti top, a white T-shirt and denim pants. She tied her hair in a ponytail and chose a natural makeup look. Sunny's pictures garnered several likes and comments from the netizens. "Superb," a social media user commented. "You are so gorgeous," another one wrote. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny has received a lot of praise for her outstanding performance in the critically acclaimed film 'Kennedy.'

 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

While critics praised Sunny Leone's performance as Charlie in 'Kennedy,' fans in India are eagerly awaiting the film's theatrical release. The film received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 and premiered during the midnight screening at the Cannes 2023.

The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption. 'Kennedy' is amongst the only two films from India this year to be the official selections at the festival.

Meanwhile, Sunny has multiple projects in the pipeline, and the audience can't wait to see what she has in store for them.

