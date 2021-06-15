हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
dabboo ratnani calendar

Sunny Leone, Tara Sutaria and Vijay Deverakonda's smouldering avatar unmasked in Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar!

This year’s calendar is definitely a little late but has Tara Sutaria and Vijay Devarakonda finally making their debuts. 

Sunny Leone, Tara Sutaria and Vijay Deverakonda&#039;s smouldering avatar unmasked in Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar!
Dabboo Ratnani Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood’s most celebrated fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani is finally back with his annual collection for the year 2021. 

This year’s calendar is definitely a little late but has Tara Sutaria and Vijay Devarakonda finally making their debuts. 

The pictures are shared on Dabboo Ratnani’s official Instagram handle and will definitely leave you awestruck. 

Apart from these two, the calendar also includes Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal, and Sunny Leone to name a few.

Check out the pictures here: 

 

All the pictures are beautifully clicked but the one grabbing all the limelight is Sunny Leone’s hot photoshoot, which is captioned as, “Sunshine is great for the soul, but make sure to wear a big hat! Scorching hot and stunning shot of Sunny Leone."

In the picture, Sunny can be seen holding an oversized hat which gives an impression of her outfit, and was seen leaning against the pillar. The picture has gone viral on social media as Sunny looked extremely hot in the picture.

Dabboo Ratnani's annual calendar features Bollywood's A-listers and everyone wants to be a part of his calendar at least once in a lifetime.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
dabboo ratnani calendarDabboo Ratnani’s calendar 2021celebrity photographerSunny LeoneTara SutariaVijay Deverakonda
Next
Story

Salman Khan, Zoya and Farhan Akhtar among producers of Salim-Javed docu-film 'Angry Young Men'

Must Watch

PT14M10S

India's retort to China in Galwan Valley completes 1 year