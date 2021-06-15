Sunny Leone, Tara Sutaria and Vijay Deverakonda's smouldering avatar unmasked in Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar!

New Delhi: Bollywood’s most celebrated fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani is finally back with his annual collection for the year 2021.

This year’s calendar is definitely a little late but has Tara Sutaria and Vijay Devarakonda finally making their debuts.

The pictures are shared on Dabboo Ratnani’s official Instagram handle and will definitely leave you awestruck.

Apart from these two, the calendar also includes Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal, and Sunny Leone to name a few.

Check out the pictures here:

All the pictures are beautifully clicked but the one grabbing all the limelight is Sunny Leone’s hot photoshoot, which is captioned as, “Sunshine is great for the soul, but make sure to wear a big hat! Scorching hot and stunning shot of Sunny Leone."

In the picture, Sunny can be seen holding an oversized hat which gives an impression of her outfit, and was seen leaning against the pillar. The picture has gone viral on social media as Sunny looked extremely hot in the picture.

Dabboo Ratnani's annual calendar features Bollywood's A-listers and everyone wants to be a part of his calendar at least once in a lifetime.