Sunny Leone's bewitching look in red ups the hotness quotient on social media - Check out!

New Delhi: Well, it's winter time, but actress Sunny Leone's bewitching looks on Instagram has brought summer vibes on social media. She has raised the glam quotient by several notches with pictures of herself in a red bodycon outfit and all we can say is wow! Needless to say, Sunny Leone looks like a million bucks in red with matching lip colour and silver hoops. She strikes a chic pose and her killer expressions add to the oomph factor.

"The holiday spirit is coming alive with this dress. Searching for mistletoe and a hottie!!" read her caption for the post.

Take a look at the pictures here.

Sunny Leone is quite a sensation on social media and is followed by over 41 million people. Most of her posts go crazy viral.

She returned to Mumbai a while ago with husband Daniel Weber and kids Nisha, Noah and Asher. The family had jetted off to Los Angeles following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.