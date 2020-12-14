हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone's bewitching look in red ups the hotness quotient on social media - Check out!

Sunny Leone is quite a sensation on social media and is followed by over 41 million people.

Sunny Leone&#039;s bewitching look in red ups the hotness quotient on social media - Check out!
Images Courtesy: Instagram/@sunnyleone

New Delhi: Well, it's winter time, but actress Sunny Leone's bewitching looks on Instagram has brought summer vibes on social media. She has raised the glam quotient by several notches with pictures of herself in a red bodycon outfit and all we can say is wow! Needless to say, Sunny Leone looks like a million bucks in red with matching lip colour and silver hoops. She strikes a chic pose and her killer expressions add to the oomph factor. 

"The holiday spirit is coming alive with this dress. Searching for mistletoe and a hottie!!" read her caption for the post.

Take a look at the pictures here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone is quite a sensation on social media and is followed by over 41 million people. Most of her posts go crazy viral. 

She returned to Mumbai a while ago with husband Daniel Weber and kids Nisha, Noah and Asher. The family had jetted off to Los Angeles following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sunny LeoneSunny Leone picssunny leone instagram pics
Next
Story

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti pledges to fight for justice six months into actor's death
  • 98,84,100Confirmed
  • 1,43,355Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,12,98,626Confirmed
  • 15,99,608Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M6S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20: 6 months completed of Sushant's death