Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone's morning selfie with hubby Daniel Webber is absolutely adorable — Check this out

The actress has been quite active on social media recently

Sunny Leone&#039;s morning selfie with hubby Daniel Webber is absolutely adorable — Check this out
Credit: Instagram/ @sunnyleone

Bollywood beauty Sunny Leone took to Instagram to post a selfie of herself with her husband, Daniel Weber, this morning. The actress was in Los Angeles for the duration of the COVID-19 lockdown and has recently returned to India to continue shooting for her upcoming film.

Apart from promoting her newly-launched cosmetics line, Sunny Leone has been keenly waiting to get back in front of the camera “where she belongs” she recently stated in an interview with IANS. She had also admitted to having a busy schedule but most of all wants to get back to acting.

In the post from her Instagram account the star is seen in a multi-color dress with her husband behind her in what looks like a balcony. With the natural lighting making her face glow, the actress looks divine. She captioned the post saying “Morning!! Time to take over the world with @dirrty99 lol.”

Check out the Bollywood star’s post below:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

 

The actress is an active social media user and regularly updates her account with the pictures from her shoots and all her latest outfis. At times she also uploads some pictures with her husband and children as well.

 

