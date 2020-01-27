Sunny Leone's on-set video shows she's having a fun time - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is currently shooting for one of her upcoming projects, the details of which are under wraps at present. However, the stunning beauty decided to give her fans a little sneak-peek into the on-location shoot.

Sunny in her latest posts on Instagram shared on-set fun she had while shooting the venture. Watch it here:

Sunny is donning a desi look with a small bindi and traditional wear.

On the work front, Sunny Leone was last seen in a special dance number 'Battiyan Bujhaado' from Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'. Her movie 'Tina & Lolo' with Karishma Tanna has been delayed. She has a horror-comedy titled Coca Cola lined-up for release featuring former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Mandana Karimi.

Sunny was also seen hosting reality show MTV Splitsvilla 12.

Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber adopted their first child Nisha Kaur from Latur, a village in Maharashtra in July 2017. She was 21 months old at the time of adoption.

On March 4, 2018, the couple announced the birth of their twin boys Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber born through surrogacy.