Sunny Leone's pics from Dubai vacay will drive away your mid-week blues!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone's pictures often storm the internet, thanks to her army of fans. With over 27.7 million followers on Instagram, Sunny is one of the most-followed celebs on social media. The actress took to the photo and video sharing platform recently to share a few pics from her Dubai vacay with husband Daniel Weber.

Wearing a two-piece swimwear and chilling in the pool, Sunny shared the first pic captioning it as, “Finally some sun!! Thanks Dubai!”

The second pic has been captioned as, “Ya know!! Weber @dirrty99 liked this one more hehe”

In the third pic, Sunny poses with her husband Daniel and captions the post as, “Cutie pie!!”

Her fourth and last upload from the Dubai vacay has her posing for the camera with some skyscrapers in the background.

The caption is, “Last one of pool/water time. It looks like a postcard!” and we could not agree more. The pic indeed looks like the perfect one to be used on a postcard.

Check it out here:

Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber are blessed with three children. The couple adopted Nisha in July 2017 and welcomed their twin sons—Noah and Asher via surrogacy in March 2018.