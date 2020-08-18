Sunny Leone's pool time shenanigans with BFF continue - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood star Sunny Leone is currently in the US and making most of her stay there. She posted videos of her pool time shenanigans with BFF and fam-jam. An avid social media user that Sunny is, she keeps her fan updated regularly.

Dressed in a purple-pink bikini, Sunny Leone chilled by the pool with friend and daughter. Take a look:

Amid the lockdown to fight the deadly novel coronavirus, Sunny Leone launched her new show 'Locked Up With Sunny' online. On the show, host Sunny interacted with new guests by going live and discussing how they are spending their quarantine time all this while.

She interacted with celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani, actress Daisy Shah, Giorgia Andriani and next is up 'MTV' VJ and 'Splitsville' host Rannvijay Singh including many others.

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone and hubby Daniel Weber also urged fans to maintain social distancing. In fact, they even trained their kids - Nisha Kaur Weber, Asher and Noah - how to wear masks in the times of corona.