Superstar Thalapathy Vijay Finally Announced His Last Project

New Delhi: Tamil cinema’s celebrated superstar Vijay is poised to embark on a new chapter in his life as he transitions into politics. Before diving fully into his new role with his recently established political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Vijay is set to make a final cinematic appearance.

Today, KVN Productions, the Bengaluru-based distribution house, has officially announced that Vijay's 69th film will be titled 'Thalapathy 69'

KVN Productions, a Bengaluru-based distribution house, revealed the news via the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

The announcement expressed the company’s enthusiasm: “We are beyond proud & excited to announce that our first Tamil film is #Thalapathy69, directed by the visionary #HVinoth with music by the sensational Rockstar @anirudhofficial. Super happy to collaborate with the one and only #Thalapathy @actorvijay. The torchbearer of democracy is arriving on October 2025.”

We are beyond proud & excited to announce that our first Tamil film is #Thalapathy69, directed by the visionary #HVinoth, with music by the sensational Rockstar @anirudhofficial



Super happy to collaborate with the one and only #Thalapathy @actorvijay



The torch bearer of… pic.twitter.com/Q2lEq7Lhfa September 14, 2024

In anticipation of this landmark event, KVN Productions previously released a touching montage on YouTube titled ‘The Love for Thalapathy | Thalapathy 69 Announcement.’

The video reflects on Vijay’s distinguished three-decade career and his deep connection with fans, with the caption: “We all grew up with your films & you’ve been a part of our lives every step of the way. Thankyou Thalapathy for entertaining us more than 30 years.”

The film’s release is scheduled for October 2025, marking a poignant end to Vijay’s illustrious acting career. The announcement has generated considerable excitement among fans and industry insiders, who eagerly await the final cinematic offering from the celebrated actor, directed by H. Vinoth and featuring music by Anirudh Ravichander.