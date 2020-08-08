Supreme Court order to decide on CBI taking over Sushant Singh Rajput case: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

New Delhi: While family, fans and well-wishers might be rejoicing over CBI taking over the sensational death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh states that all must wait for the Supreme Court judgement on it.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh reiterated his stand of CBI inquiry not necessary for Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He said in Nagpur: "The Sushant case has not gone to the CBI yet, the case is in the Supreme Court and the judgment will come on the 11th (August). The Mumbai Police is investigating properly. No reason to file a case to CBI."

The CBI, on the other hand, has taken over the investigation into the actor's death from the Bihar Police after re-registering an FIR of alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

The case will be probed by a special investigation team (SIT) under Superintendent of Police Nupur Prasad and will be supervised by DIG Gagandeep Gambhir and Joint Director Manoj Shashidhar, both senior IPS officers from the Gujarat cadre, as per PTI.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. His family, fans and a few colleagues have been pressing for a CBI probe suspecting foul play.