Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI to now investigate actor's behaviour, Rhea Chakraborty yet to receive summon

Today (August 25) is the fifth day of CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case and according to sources, CBI officials have instructed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to interrogate Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in the last. Rhea's lawyer also said in a statement on Monday (August 24) that the CBI has not yet sent any summon to Rhea or anyone in her family for questioning.

According to sources, senior CBI officials had said that in this case there is no motive for 'murder' nor is there any motive for 'suicide'. Therefore, the CBI has now engaged a team to gather information about Sushant's behavior.

CBI SP Nupur Prasad, DIG Gagandeep Gambhir and Joint Director Manoj Shashidhar held a meeting on Monday through video conferencing. According to the sources, after hearing the investigation report so far, senior officials have ordered the SIT team to gather complete information about the mental state of the late Bollywood actor. The senior CBI officials also gave example of Delhi's Burari case during the meeting.

Vikas Singh, the lawyer for Sushant Singh's father, believes that if Rhea does not cooperate with the CBI in the investigation, then the central probe agency can arrest her too. It is learnt that the CBI wants to gather all kinds of information before calling Rhea for questioning in this matter. On Monday, the CBI team questioned Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj Singh for the third consecutive day.

The CBI also questioned Sushant's former accountant Rajat Mewati. A CBI team also went to Waterstone Resort in Mumbai for investigation. It is to be noted that Rhea and Sushant had stayed at this resort for two months and Sushant had undergone some sort of spiritual healing here.

The CBI team also visited Cooper Hospital, where Sushant's postmortem was conducted, at 4 pm on Monday. This was the second time when the CBI team went to the Cooper Hospital for investigation. A team of CBI also visited Kotak Mahindra Bank to gather information related to Sushant's accounts.

Sushant was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and Mumbai Police was probing the case since then. Mumbai Police, however, did not register an FIR in the case and was investigation the matter as 'accidental death'.