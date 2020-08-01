Sushant Singh Rajput case: Complete breakdown of actor's financial transactions and why family alleges Rs 15 cr fraud

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has turned into a mysterious case with new angles coming to light every day. Actor's family has alleged that a whopping sum of Rs 15 crore was withdrawn from his account.

In January 2019, around Rs 16 crore was deposited in his account, then by December anotehr Rs 4 crore was added. At present, there's only Rs 5 crore in the account, which is why the actor's kin are alleging his money fraud of Rs 15 crore.

According to Mumbai police sources, here's a complete breakdown of Sushant Singh Rajput's financial statement from that particular bank account:

In 2019, Sushant paid around Rs 10 lakh to his Chartered Account. His monthly expenditure was around Rs 20 lakh including his Bandra residence and Lonawala farmhouse.

In 2019, actor withdrew Rs 2 crore from his account, moreover, when he was admitted to Hinduja Hospital, the actor used this account to make his transactions. In September-October 2019, he went to a Europe trip, where he paid Rs 50 lakh to Thomas Cook and around Rs 4 crore Sushant had spent on his mutual funds.

Besides this account, he had Rs 4 lakh in HDFC bank, from which only Rs 5000 were spent.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. His fans and several other personalities have been pressing for a CBI probe suspecting foul play.