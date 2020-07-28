Sushant Singh Rajput case: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray assures fair probe by Mumbai Police, tweets Chirag Paswan

New Delhi: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan on Monday tweeted to say that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has assured fair probe by Mumbai Police in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Chirag spoke to CM Thackeray about the case last evening. In a series of tweets, the politician said that the Chief Minister told him that people whose names have been linked to the case will be called for interrogation by the Mumbai Police.

Chirag Paswan further added that CM Thackeray has said the if there is a need for a CBI probe, he will give the orders immediately.

Read what the politician tweeted:

Sushant's sudden death by suicide on June 14 has sent shockwaves across the country. He was said to be under stress and depression.

Mumbai Police is currently investigating Sushant's death case. As of now, 39 people have been interrogated by the cops. Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta recorded his statement on Tuesday and yesterday, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was called for questioning.

The final postmortem report confirmed that Sushant died by asphyxia due to hanging, adding that no foul play was found in the case. However, his fans are demanding a CBI probe into his death to ensure a fair investigation.