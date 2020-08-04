हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Mumbai Police to appoint an auditor to check actor's financial transactions

On Monday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had questioned Sushant's Chartered Accountant Sandeep Sridhar in Mumbai about the financial transactions. 

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Mumbai Police to appoint an auditor to check actor's financial transactions

New Delhi: The Mumbai Police will appoint an auditor to check actor Sushant Singh Rajput's bank transaction entries amid money laundering allegations against his actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The auditor will examine the financial transactions of Sushant's bank accounts and his deals in various mutual funds and fixed deposits.

On Monday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had questioned Sushant's Chartered Accountant Sandeep Sridhar in Mumbai about the financial transactions. The ED's money laundering case pertained to transactions totalling Rs 15 crore and were allegedly related to Sushant's death by suicide.

Earlier, the ED had sought details of the police FIR against Rhea and details of two companies owned by Sushant and Rhea's family from the banks. Also, details in the financial transactions of Vividrage Rhealityx, in which Rhea is a director, and Front India For World, in which her brother Showik is a director, were sought. 

Sushant's father had last week lodged the FIR against Rhea in Patna, accusing her of cheating and threatening his son. Following which, the Bihar Police launched a parallel investigation in the case. 

Sushant's case is being investigated by the Mumbai Police since his death on June 14. 

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday recommended a CBI probe into the death of Sushant.

(With IANS inputs)

Sushant Singh Rajput
Bombay HC postpones hearing on plea seeking transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput's case to CBI due to Mumbai rains

