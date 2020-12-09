हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB arrests drug peddler Regel Mahakal who supplied drugs to Rhea Chakraborty, Showik

Regel Mahakal, the peddler who has been arrested by the NCB, will be produced in the court on Wednesday.

Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB arrests drug peddler Regel Mahakal who supplied drugs to Rhea Chakraborty, Showik

New Delhi: In the latest development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Regel Mahakal, the peddler who had been absconding till now. He will be produced in the court on Wednesday.

Regel used to supply drugs to Anuj Keshwani, also an accused in the case, who further supplied drugs to others. To recall, Keshwani used to supply drugs to Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty.

In the raid being conducted by the NCB in Mumbai’s Lokhandwala, high quality of Malana cream and cash has also been seized.

Showik, who spent three months behind bars, was granted bail by a special court on December 2. The Bombay High court had granted bail to Rhea, also arrested in the same drugs-related probe on October 7. The duo was arrested in the drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The actor was found dead at his residence on June 14, 2020.

