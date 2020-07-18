हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Police to probe Rhea Chakraborty's expenditure using actor's money in last 11 months

New Delhi: Mumbai police is leaving no stone unturned to investigate the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The 34-year-old actor was dating model-actress Rhea Chakraborty, who has been receiving a lot of backlash after his demise. Now, police will probe her monetary expenditures. 

According to sources, in 2019, Rhea Chakraborty went to Europe for an advertisement shoot. Reportedly, barring the ticket price, all other expenses were borne by Sushant Singh Rajput. Besides, in the last 11 months, Rhea has been spending a whopping amount of money on herself from Sushant's account. 

The Mumbai police will now probe the exact amount of expenditure done by Rhea in this period. 

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. His girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty finally broke her silence and pleaded for a CBI enquiry writing a social media post tagging Home Minister Amit Shah recently. 

The Mumbai police have questioned over 35 people in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput as of now. 

 

