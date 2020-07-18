Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty accompanied actor during counselling sessions with psychiatrist

New Delhi: Mumbai police summoned two doctors in connection with the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Friday, July 17, 2020. The actor was reportedly battling depression for the past few months and took treatment for it.

According to sources, it has been learnt that in October 2019, Sushant was admitted to a renowned Mumbai hospital for deep depression for about a week. The 34-year-old actor met as many as 5 psychiatrists in the last few years.

Out of these, Mumbai police quizzed two doctors on July 17, 2020, and the interrogation continued for hours.

One of the doctors who recorded his statement last evening told cops that he had been treating Sushant Singh Rajput for last one year. Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty introduced him on a friend's recommendation.

The actor was in a state of depression, trauma and had tension over something during that time. The doctor revealed, "Lack of sleep, anxiety, always having a doubt on something" were the early symptoms seen in Sushant.

Actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty always accompanied Sushant during counselling sessions.

The police have now asked for all the medical notes, files and other documents prepared during counselling sessions with him. According to sources, the psychiatrist has also made some other important revelations related to Sushant's life but the police can't share it right now.

The cops will cross-check all the information with other doctors and Sushant's family members.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Meanwhile, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty finally broke her silence and pleaded for a CBI enquiry writing a social media post tagging Home Minister Amit Shah recently.

The Mumbai police have questioned over 35 people in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput as of now.