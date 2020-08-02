Sushant Singh Rajput case: Unable to locate Rhea Chakraborty, says Bihar DGP

Patna: Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey said on Saturday that a team of Bihar Police, which went to Mumbai in connection with the probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, has not yet been able to "locate" Rhea Chakraborty, who has been named in the FIR by the actor's father KK Singh.

He said that Bihar Police is working on the basis of evidence and if needed, senior officers will also be sent from here to Mumbai.

The Bihar DGP was speaking to reporters here on Saturday. He said that the team of Bihar Police probing in Mumbai has so far met friends, colleagues and relatives of the late actor and collected many important information from them.

He said, "The four-member Bihar police team that went to Mumbai has recorded statements of Sushant's sister, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, his cook, his friends and colleagues. The team also went to the bank to collect information about transactions made from Sushant's bank accounts. Rhea Chakraborty, however, is yet to be located."

On the question of the demand to get the matter investigated by the CBI, the DGP said, "Bihar Police is fully capable of investigating this case. If the family of Sushant would like the case to be investigated by the CBI, then it would be considered, but the Bihar Police would go to any extent to provide justice to Sushant. And I assure you that Bihar Police is fully capable of providing justice to his family for the peace of Sushant's soul."

When asked about the allegation of going outside the jurisdiction to register a case in this matter, the DGP categorically stated that Sushant's father has himself registered the case in Patna, thereafter an investigation was launched. An accused in this case has also gone to the Supreme Court, he said adding "whatever the Supreme Court says will be followed. If the Bihar Police gets a chance to investigate the matter, the truth will be brought out."

With regard to sending other officers to Mumbai, the DGP said if needed, a senior IPS level officer will also be sent to Mumbai so that he can meet his counterparts in Mumbai for better coordination. At present, the Bihar Police team in Mumbai is working hard and has met with some success.

Sushant Singh Rajput, a resident of Patna and a well-known Bollywood actor, allegedly died by suicide at his Mumbai residence on June 14. Mumbai Police was investigating the matter.

On July 25, Sushant's father K.K. Singh registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna for abetting his son to commit suicide. After the case was registered, Bihar Police reached Mumbai and started investigating the case.

Rhea Chakraborty has, however, approached the Supreme Court to shift the case to Mumbai. A decision in this regard is to be made on August 5 in the top court.