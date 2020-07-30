Sushant Singh Rajput case update: Bihar police questions actor's sister and helper, to record Ankita Lokhande's statement today

New Delhi: After Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty for abetment to suicide in Patna, a four-member police team from Bihar landed in Mumbai to investigate the case along with the Mumbai police which has already questioned over 37 persons in connection with the actor.

The Bihar police team kicked off its investigation on Wednesday, July 29. The four-member team spent nearly 3 hours in the morning at Crime Branch office and then headed to Pear heights building in Versova to quiz one of the servants of Sushant. The cops questioned him for almost 2 hours.

One inspector and sub-inspector from Bihar police then recorded the statement of Sushant's sister Mitu Singh at an undisclosed location in Goregaon. The questioning lasted for about 4 hours and some sensational revelations came to the fore.

The Bihar police team is likely to record the statement of Sushant's former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande today. The cops will be analysing the financial data of the Sushant's bank accounts and questioning late actor's CA today.

Earlier, Sushant's father KK Singh lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family for cheating, exploiting and abetment to suicide. The FIR against Rhea Chakraborty was filed in Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station under IPC Sections 341, 342, 380, 406, 420 and 306.

Rhea, however, has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of investigation in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the Mumbai Police after an FIR was lodged against her.