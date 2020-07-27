Sushant Singh Rajput case: Viscera report rules out foul play, Mahesh Bhatt questioned by Mumbai Police

New Delhi: The Mumbai Police on Monday received the viscera report of late star Sushant Singh Rajput. The report has ruled out any foul play in his suicide case. The post-mortem report had already confirmed that Sushant died by asphyxia due to hanging, adding that no foul play was found in the case.

As of now, the reports of his nail and stomach wash fluid samples are awaited. The forensic report of the nail samples will reveal if there was any kind of struggle marks.

On July 13, Mumbai Police officials had met the forensic team members for inquiry, after which they moved to the final stage of investigation. Five members of the forensic team met the cops individually. The police did not find anything sensational in the case after meeting the forensic team.

So far, 37 people have already recorded their statements, and today, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was called for interrogation. On Tuesday, Dharma Productions’ CEO will record his statement with the cops.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. He was said to be under stress and depression for some months.

Sushant's death has raised many questions on nepotism, favouritism in Bollywood. His fans are demanding a CBI probe into his death to ensure a fair investigation.