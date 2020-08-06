Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Bihar Police team arrives in Patna, says Mumbai Police cooperated in investigation

New Delhi: The four-member Bihar Police team which was formed to investigate actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in Mumbai returned to Patna on Thursday. The team included two Bihar Police inspectors and two sub-inspectors. Upon their arrival in Patna, the officials said that the Mumbai Police cooperated during their investigation and added that the team questioned 10 people in the case.

On July 25, Sushant's father KK Singh had filed an FIR in Patna accusing the actor's girlfriend of abetment to suicide, besides other offences. Following the FIR, the team was constituted to probe the case. The Bihar Police set up a parallel investigation in Mumbai. However, the probe by Bihar Police didn't go down well with Maharashtra and turf intensified on Monday after IPS officer Vinay Tiwari was quarantined by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as he landed in Mumbai to head the case.

Vinay Tiwari will remain in quarantine till August 15. The Bihar Police had requested the BMC to relieve him of quarantine, but the application was rejected.

Meanwhile, Sushant's death case has now been handed over to the CBI on Bihar government's recommendation. The CBI is likely to file an FIR today.