Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI team will have to apply for quarantine exemption, says BMC

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Wednesday (August 19) said that a visiting CBI team will need to take permission for exemption from home quarantine if it wants to stay in Mumbai to probe Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

"If CBI team comes for 7 days they will be automatically exempted from quarantine and if they come for more than seven days period then they have to apply for exemption through our email id and we'll exempt them," Chahal told ANI.

It may be recalled that a few weeks ago, Bihar IPS official Vinay Tiwari was put under home quarantine by BMC under the coronavirus-related isolation rules when he had landed in Mumbai to probe this case.

Notably, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the CBI will investigate Sushant's death case. The apex court also said that the FIR filed in Patna was correct and the Bihar government is competent enough to transfer the case to CBI for investigation. The Supreme Court also ordered the Maharashtra government to assist CBI in the probe since this is a court-ordered CBI investigation.

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with Sushant, had approached the top court to seek transfer of the Patna FIR to Mumbai. She had raised questions over the manner in which the Bihar Police registered the FIR and argued that the matter has no connection with the FIR registered in Patna.

Sushant's father KK Singh had filed the FIR in Patna against her and six others for alleged offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his residence on June 14. The Mumbai Police has been probing the case since then. However, Sushant's family, friends and fans had been vocal on social media for quite some time demanding a CBI probe into his death.