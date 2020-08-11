हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Final forensic reports rule out foul play

New Delhi: The final forensic reports of actor Sushant Singh Rajput have ruled out any foul play in his death case. Earlier, the viscera report had also stated the same. Reports of toxicology, litigation mark, nail sampling, stomach wash were received today. These reports along with the forensic reports have been submitted by the Mumbai Police to the Supreme Court. 

The stomach wash report states that Sushant was neither given any poisonous substance nor did he take anything poisonous on his own. 

The nail sampling report states that there was no struggle at the time of death. 

Meanwhile, the foam that came out of his mouth after his death fell on his clothes, which looked like a white stain after drying. 

The ligature report revealed that there was no injury or scuffle.

The Mumbai Police on July 27 had received the viscera report of the late star. The report had ruled out any foul play in his death case. The post-mortem report had earlier already confirmed that Sushant died by asphyxia due to hanging, adding that no foul play was found in the case. 

On July 13, Mumbai Police officials had met the forensic team members for inquiry, after which they moved to the final stage of the investigation. Five members of the forensic team met the cops individually. The police did not find anything sensational in the case after meeting the forensic team. 

Sushant was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. He allegedly died by suicide. 

CBI is currently investigating his death case. 

